Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.59 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

