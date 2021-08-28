Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $76.65 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

