Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,783 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 229.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $405.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.