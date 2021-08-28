Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,278 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

