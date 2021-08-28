Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,547 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $189.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

