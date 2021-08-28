Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,536 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.