Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,690 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

LKQ opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.