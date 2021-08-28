Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,906 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $458.89 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.