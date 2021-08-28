Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,690 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.19 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

