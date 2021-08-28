Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. TIAA Kaspick LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

