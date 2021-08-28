Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

