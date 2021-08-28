Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $230.64. 737,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

