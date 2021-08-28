ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $185,855.39 and approximately $97,915.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,452,855 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

