Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Immunic stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

