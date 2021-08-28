Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 104,818 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.06% of Sonoco Products worth $71,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 219,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.11. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.