Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 201,198 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.74% of Darling Ingredients worth $190,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAR traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,510,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,943. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.