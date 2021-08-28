Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 216,786 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Itron makes up about 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 5.79% of Itron worth $260,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Itron by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

ITRI stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 447,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

