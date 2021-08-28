Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 67,549 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.18% of Danaher worth $340,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

