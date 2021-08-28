Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 72,512 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $180,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

