Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 4.34% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $218,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

