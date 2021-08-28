Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $212,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $10.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.25. The company had a trading volume of 519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,350. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

