Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 4.25% of SPX FLOW worth $117,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 189,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,291. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

