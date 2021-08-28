Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 3.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.45% of Trimble worth $707,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

