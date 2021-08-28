Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,544 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.76% of Voya Financial worth $56,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $65.58. 958,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.