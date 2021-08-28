Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 208,643 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.91% of IDEX worth $653,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $10,315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.30. 391,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,093. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

