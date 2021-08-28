Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 232,382 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.34% of Analog Devices worth $214,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 595,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79,114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

