Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 37,006 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 6.37% of Watts Water Technologies worth $312,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,867. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.