Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.87% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $279,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,565.61. 54,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,577. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,577.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,466.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

