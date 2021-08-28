Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.44% of Autodesk worth $284,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

