Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.56% of Verisk Analytics worth $441,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. 752,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.