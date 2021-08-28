Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.60% of WestRock worth $226,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WRK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,833. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

