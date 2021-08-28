Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $110.33 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,242,378 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.94% of Grifols worth $110,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,203,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grifols by 765.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRFS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

