Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $128.94 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.15% of IPG Photonics worth $128,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $172.43. 261,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

