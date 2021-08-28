Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $157.86 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $157,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 70.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.44. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

