Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $158.27 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.86% of Graphic Packaging worth $158,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.