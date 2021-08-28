Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $183.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 8.03% of Mueller Water Products worth $183,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.