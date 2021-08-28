Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $199.26 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.77% of Essential Utilities worth $199,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,102,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

