Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $256.30 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,937 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.85% of ANSYS worth $256,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.02. 375,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

