Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $277.59 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of HDFC Bank worth $277,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,107,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.