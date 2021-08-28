Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $284.21 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,387 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.65% of Trane Technologies worth $284,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.