Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $482.92 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.67% of Equinix worth $482,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $824.81. The company had a trading volume of 384,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

