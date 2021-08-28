Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $858.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 3.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.07% of American Water Works worth $858,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 799,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 263,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $17,303,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.31. 748,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

