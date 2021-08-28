Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.06% of Cryoport worth $59,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 332,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

