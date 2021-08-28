Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.92% of Ormat Technologies worth $152,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 220,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

