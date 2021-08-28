Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,628 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $184,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $118.49. 6,827,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The firm has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.