Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $93.47 Million Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,473,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.83% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $6.70 on Friday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,989. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.58. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

