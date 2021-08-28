Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,226,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,036,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.34% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after buying an additional 129,543 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 428,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,025. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

