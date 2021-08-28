Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 185,928 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,928 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.25% of Rexnord worth $196,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,306,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,543,000 after purchasing an additional 372,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 670,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.