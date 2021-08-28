Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 342,613 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.78% of TE Connectivity worth $348,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. The company had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

