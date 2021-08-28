Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 343,040 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.96% of PTC worth $487,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $131.98. 601,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.